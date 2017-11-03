People walking in Poland find albino deer shot with arrow

The injured deer was found in Poland Forest on Friday morning

By Published:
A viewer submitted this photo of the deer.

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – People walking in Poland Forest on Friday morning found an Albino buck that was shot with an arrow.

They called authorities after finding the injured deer.

Poland police, the Street Department and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were called to examine the deer. A Road Department worker pulled the arrow out, and the deer ran away.

The arrow went through the deer’s shoulder muscle.

It is unknown if the deer was shot in Poland Forest or if it ran there after being shot elsewhere.

People walking in Poland Forest on Friday morning found an Albino buck that was shot with an arrow.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s