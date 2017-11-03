Sharon police chief leaves department to focus on becoming deacon

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – After 30 years with the department, Sharon’s Police Chief Gerald Smith has officially retired.

Smith has been the city’s chief since August of 2014.

During his time as chief, he spearheaded several programs aimed at bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

Smith now plans on using his spare time to get a degree in education and become a deacon with the Catholic Church.

He hopes his time as police chief has made a lasting impact on the city and its residents.

“I hope that they carry on some of the relationships that we have built with the community. I think the community really does appreciate our department and I think that as long as we continue to be transparent and continue to work with them, I think that success will continue,” Smith said.

Detective Sergeant Edward Stabile is now serving the city as interim chief.