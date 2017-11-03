South Range ousts Crestview; Buzzacco scores 4 TDs



NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – South Range eliminated Crestview, 28-14, on Friday in an opening-round Division V playoff game.

Aniello Buzzacco led the Raiders with four touchdowns. They advance to play Akron Manchester next week.

Buzzacco’s 3-yard TD run late in the first quarter gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Crestview tied the game early in the third quarter on Andrew Yanssens 70-yard touchdown run.

Buzzacco’s second TD of the game — a 3-yard run — gave South Range a 14-7 advantage. He then notched a 12-yard TD run for a 21-7 lead.

Buzzacco followed with a TD pass for a 28-7 lead.

Yanssens also scored on a 22-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

Read more: Week eleven high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22