Worker at Campbell medical center accused of flashing employees

According to a police report, workers told police that a fellow worker exposed himself to them at the office

By Published:

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Niles is accused of exposing himself to fellow workers at the Healthridge Medical Center on Struthers-Liberty Road.

According to a police report, workers told police that 39-year-old Donald Smith works there and that he exposed himself to them at the office.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon.

When police arrived, a staff member was in a private room talking with Smith.

As police attempted to place Smith in handcuffs, he tried to run away but was stopped by officers.

Smith is charged with disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear in Campbell Municipal Court Friday.

A witness told police the behavior was out of character for Smith and that he may have been under the influence of “some type of drug,” the report stated.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s