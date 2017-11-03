Youngstown passed over for smaller marijuana grow site location

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV/AP) – Eleven companies have been awarded small cultivating licenses to grow medical marijuana in Ohio but none of the growing sites will be in the Mahoning Valley.

The closest license is in Ravenna. Both Canton and Akron will have growing sites as well. Other locations include Columbus, Dayton, Toldeo, and the Cleveland area.

The smaller growers would cultivate up to 3,000 square feet, the Department of Commerce announced Friday. That’s a small portion of the anticipated cultivation.

Up to a dozen larger growers for sites up to 25,000 square feet are expected to be announced later this month.

Even though the state has chosen its smaller growers, it could be months before they start their first crop.

These companies will get provisional licenses but can’t immediately begin growing marijuana. They must first get their businesses operational and have a state team visit their facilities.