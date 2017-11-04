Canfield mayoral candidates want to add more business to city

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Tuesday’s election could bring a lot of change to the city of Canfield. Nine people are running for city council, while a spot for the city’s next mayor is up for grabs.

On Saturday, Canfield mayoral candidate Richard Duffett met with WYTV at the same place his campaign began — the Canfield War Vet Museum.

The Navy veteran announced at the museum in the summer he was running for mayor. He now hopes he gets enough votes on Tuesday.

“Our campaign slogan is ‘Strengthen relationships for a strong tomorrow,'” Duffett said.

One area Duffett says he’d like to strengthen is on the business side, as he wants to bring more into the city.

“I think it’s going to be pretty easy to attract businesses to come here,” he said.

A place of interest is a section of land on Route 224 and Palmyra Road. Canfield Township is in the process of annexing it to the city.

It’s a piece of land that Duffett’s opponent in the mayoral race Don Dragish sees potential in as well.

“With doing that, economic development comes along and different things like that to build some business,” Dragish said. “So we’re not constantly hitting the pocket of the person in this community and keep having them pay higher and higher taxes.”

Dragish is currently Canfield city council’s president.

He says Canfield’s schools and safety services are already great, but he’d like to polish some things up around the city.

“I believe in the people of Canfield and I believe they will make the right choice,” Dragish said.

Current Canfield Mayor Bernie Kosar Sr. is not seeking re-election.