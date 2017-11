HEBRON, Ohio (WYTV) – McDonald had another strong showing in the state cross country tournament, as the Blue Devil boys finished 2nd overall and Anna Guerra made the All-Ohio team.

The Blue Devils boys are Zack Canada, Zack Dean, Ethan Domitrovich, Carson Fortune, Elliot Gibbons, Brody Rupe and Connor Symbolik.

Guerra finished 8th overall with a time of 19:12.3.

For the entire results, click here.

Also, click here for all of the OHSAA’s coverage of the state cross country tournament.