Prizes, vendors and concessions at 14th annual Poland fundraiser

This is the 14th year for the Holiday Shoppe, which is the main fundraiser for Union's Parent Teacher Organization

By Published: Updated:

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – If you want to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, there’s a way you can do it this weekend while also supporting a local school.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Poland will have its annual Holiday Shoppe at the high school on Dobbins Road.

Money from the fundraiser goes to Poland Union Elementary’s Parent Teacher Organization.

Along with more than 100 vendors in attendance, the shop will also have a bake sale, gift basket raffle, concession stand and 50/50 auction.

This is the 14th year for the Holiday Shoppe, which is the main fundraiser for Union’s PTO.

As always, admission is free.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s