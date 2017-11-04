Youngstown police: Shooting at south side nightclub leaves multiple injured

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Multiple people were shot on the south side of Youngstown early Saturday morning.

Youngstown police received a call just before 2:30 a.m. about a woman being shot outside of Club Deja Vu on Market Street.

A witness who was in the area during the time of the shooting said they heard shots fired from inside and outside the club.

Police say 33-year-old Tranica Ahart, 23-year-old Adam Perkins, 37-year-old Danny Carter and 36-year-old Antoine Tate were shot and taken to Mercy Health. All of the victims are expected to recover.

Several blocks around the area were taped off so they could investigate. Police are also looking at security footage from the club.

YPD’s Lt. Flynn says the public is not in danger and there are currently no suspects.

WYTV is making phone calls to find out more details about this shooting. Stick with us online throughout the day for any updates.