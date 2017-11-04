Youngstown police: Shooting at south side nightclub leaves multiple injured

Youngstown police received a call just before 2:30 a.m. about a woman being shot outside of Club Deja Vu on Market St.

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown police received a call just before 2:30 a.m. about a woman being shot outside of Club Deja Vu on Market St.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Multiple people were shot on the south side of Youngstown early Saturday morning.

Youngstown police received a call just before 2:30 a.m. about a woman being shot outside of Club Deja Vu on Market Street.

A witness who was in the area during the time of the shooting said they heard shots fired from inside and outside the club.

Police say 33-year-old Tranica Ahart, 23-year-old Adam Perkins, 37-year-old Danny Carter and 36-year-old Antoine Tate were shot and taken to Mercy Health. All of the victims are expected to recover.

Several blocks around the area were taped off so they could investigate. Police are also looking at security footage from the club.

YPD’s Lt. Flynn says the public is not in danger and there are currently no suspects.

WYTV is making phone calls to find out more details about this shooting. Stick with us online throughout the day for any updates.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s