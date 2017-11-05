Head-on car crash in Vernon Twp. sends 2 to hospital, only 1 survives

VERNON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Kinsman is dead following a crash late last night in Vernon Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night on State Route 88, near Orangeville Kinsman Road in Trumbull County.

According to Highway Patrol’s official media release, 58-year-old David Stevens, of Kinsman, was traveling west on Route 88 when he drove left-of-center, crashing head-on into 64-year-old Amy Fuller of Linesville, Pennsylvania.

Stevens was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Fuller was taken to the hospital too, but with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol says Stevens was not wearing a seat belt and that the crash is still under investigation.