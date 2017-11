ERIE, PA (WYTV)-Hickory’s 18-game District 10 playoff win streak was snapped Saturday night as the Hornets fell to Mercyhurst Prep 28-10.

The 18-game winning streak is an all-time D-10 record.

Hickory trailed 7-0 when quarterback Hayden Gallagher found Will Gruber for a 73-yard touchdown to make it 7-7.

But Prep’s Zack Helsey ran for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns to pace his team to the win.

Mercyhurst Prep will take on Sharon in the Class 3A title game next Saturday.