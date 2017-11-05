Many without power after severe weather hits Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many people in Mahoning and Trumbull counties are without power due to severe weather in the Valley.

As of 8:30 p.m., in Mahoning County, 3,251 people are without power, according to Ohio Edison. Boardman Township has 2,375 outages.

In Trumbull County, 3,493 people are without power. Bristol Township has the most with 1,062.

In Pennsylvania, 1,720 people are without power in Mercer County.

In Pennsylvania, 1,720 people are without power in Mercer County.