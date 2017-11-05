Official says more than 20 dead in shooting at Texas church



SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX (AP) —A law enforcement official says more than 20 people have been killed after a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting.

The pastor’s wife says she and her husband were out of town during the attack, but their teenage daughter is among the dead.

The official, who was briefed on the investigation, says the gunman fled the church in a vehicle after the shooting and was also killed, either by a self-inflicted wound or during a confrontation with police. The official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The official says between 10 to 15 people were also injured but stressed the investigation was early and the figures could change. Authorities are still trying to determine a motive.

First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio. Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

A spokeswoman say the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending special agents from field offices in Houston and San Antonio to the site of a church shooting in South Texas.

ATF spokeswoman Mary Markos did not immediately have further details.

President Donald Trump has tweeted from Japan that he is monitoring the situation in Texas following a mass shooting at a church.

Trump tweeted: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas.” He added that the FBI is on the scene.

Trump is in Japan as part of a 12-day, five-country Asian trip.

Check back here for updates as this story continues to develop.