CALCUTTA, Ohio (WYTV) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Calcutta on Sunday night.

The tornado carried 90 mph winds, causing damage across Calcutta.

Valley storm damage: November 5, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A Boardman home was damaged after a tree fell on it following a severe storm that came through the Valley on Sunday. Storm damage in East Liverpool, submitted by viewer Sharon Hall. A garage was destroyed in Calcutta where the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down. A tree crashed through a house in Liberty as a result of a severe storm in the area.