Nugget of Knowledge: Apollo 13, we have a problem

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Houston, we have a problem.

Was that the right quote?

Not quite.

It came from Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13, the 3rd manned trip to the moon, in April 1970.

An oxygen tank expoloded in the Service Module…astronaut and command model pilot Jack Swigert was on the radio to mission control in Houston at the time and said, hey, we’ve got a problem here.

The astronaut talking to them back in Houston, Jack Lousma, said …this is Houston, say again, please?

Lovell cut in and said “Houston, we’ve had a problem.”

“We’ve had a main B bus ubdervolt.”

“Roger, main B undervolt..OK, stand by, 13, we’re looking at it.”

So where did Houston, we have a problem come from?

From the movie, Apollo 13 in which Tom Hanks, playing Lovell, says that line…the screenwriter wanted to make it a bit more dramatic….that’s the line we all remember…not the real one.

