(WYTV) – A storm on Sunday, November 5 pulled down trees onto cars and homes, ripped siding off buildings and caused major damage and widespread power outages.

The cleanup continued Monday afternoon, following the storms.

The damage stretches from the northern corners of Trumbull County south all the way to East Liverpool.

A Boardman home was damaged after a tree fell on it following a severe storm that came through the Valley on Sunday. Storm damage in East Liverpool, submitted by viewer Sharon Hall. A garage was destroyed in Calcutta where the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down. A tree crashed through a house in Liberty as a result of a severe storm in the area.