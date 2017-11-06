Rural Trumbull Co. still without power after storm



TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – In Trumbull County, damage from Sunday night’s storm — while concentrated in certain areas — was significant.

Most of the damage is in the northern section of the county.

When the wind started whipping around 8 p.m., Joe Turon, of West Farmington, immediately learned how serious it could be.

“I’m the adult. You can ask the kids, they thought the world was coming to an end,” he said.

Turon has two barns on 550 acres. He found some parts of the roof across Route 88 on Monday. It’s significant damage because it’s leading him to make changes with 50 livestock.

“Some heffers are down the road, some calves are going to another neighbor, move some animals around that we weren’t planning,” Turon said.

To give you an idea of how strong the winds were, hay bales weighing about a thousand pounds were blown into a ditch.

Turon also had damage a couple years ago from another storm and said he’s trying to approach this the same way he did then.

“No different than someone has an auto wreck and you lose your car, or your tree in your front yard falls down. The thing with a farm is you may have 100, 200, 500, 1,000 acres — every one of those is your front yard and my garage isn’t 20 by 20, it’s 80 by 100.”

Turon said the farming community is there for each other.

“It’s no different than a small world in a cul-de-sac. Everyone comes together when times come hard.”

Joe Cleer, also of West Farmington, said someone he knows recorded a 115 mile per hour wind gust.

Around the village, trees are split and broken apart in multiple spots along Girdle Road — including two houses. While all of the roads are clear, the power lines remain down.

The electricity came back on around 1 p.m. Monday in some places. Ohio Edison said in the more rural areas, it might be Tuesday afternoon before power is restored.

“You gotta believe them. They’re the ones that are fighting this. I think they overshoot a bit and then when they get it on sooner, it makes everybody feel better,” Cleer said.

He said it takes him less than five minutes to turn on a generator when he loses power.

“Refrigeration is the biggest thing, with everything we have stored in freezers,” Cleer said. “This happens quite frequently up here. We’re ready for it.”

While most of the damage happened Sunday night, it’s a different story for one home in Liberty. A tree on Twin Oaks Drive blew over at 5 a.m. Monday.

“It felt like a bomb explosion so we came running out and saw the tree on our roof,” Anila Kwatra said.

The 50-foot tall tree broke through the house right over the den.

“Of course, I was scared. Then I started checking all my rooms where the damage is on and all that,” Kwatra said.

The Kwatra family is fine. They were sleeping in rooms that were not damaged.