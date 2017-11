YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Portions of Oakwood and N. Dunlap avenues in Youngstown will be closed due to water valve replacements.

The following closures go into effect on Monday, November 13:

Oakwood Avenue, between Winchester and N. Osborn avenues

D. Dunlap Avenue, between Mahoning and Connecticut avenues

The roads will be closed to traffic for approximately 60 days, according to Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Shasho.

Traffic will be detoured around the closings.