Election Day: Key issues and races to be decided

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio voters will decide ballot issues on Tuesday that would place limits on drug prices and expand victims’ rights in criminal proceedings, along with several mayoral races.

Issue 1 is meant to expand crime victims’ rights. Opponents say such laws elsewhere have had unintended, negative consequences.

Issue 2 aims to cut prescription drug prices for the poor, injured workers and prisoners. Opponents say it could reduce access and raise some prices.

While low voter turnout is typical in off-year elections, early voting figures in some counties indicate voter interest is higher than normal, particularly in city elections with incumbents facing spirited challenges.

To find your polling location, you can go to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted’s website where an electronic polling location finder is posted.

In Ohio, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. In Pennsylvania, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some key local races include: (This is not a complete list of all local issues and races)

Carla Baldwin is running against Mark Hanni for Youngstown municipal court judge. Baldwin is a Democrat and an attorney. Hanni is running as a non-party candidate.

He’s a private practice lawyer. If elected, Baldwin would be the first African-American female to serve as a municipal court judge in Youngstown. Four people are trying to succeed Mayor John McNally: Jamael ‘Tito” Brown — who beat McNally in the Democratic primary and is the only candidate endorsed by a political party. All others are running as non-party candidates. Former Youngstown City Councilwoman Janet Tarpley; Sean McKinney — who worked as Youngstown’s commissioner of buildings and grounds; and Cecil Monroe, who is senior pastor at Higher Learning Church in Youngstown.

Poland and Jackson-Milton schools will decide levies. Poland is asking for 6 mill, five-year levy to raise $2.3 million. Jackson-Milton is asking voters to pass a five-year renewal, which would raise just short of $1 million. There is also a .09 mill levy for five years.

Several other school districts are asking for renewals: Boardman, Canfield and Lakeview (Trumbull County). Niles and Southington are asking for additional levies.

The race for Supreme Court tops the ballot in Pennsylvania. An appointed justice, Republican Sallie Mundy, is looking to keep her seat for a full 10-year term. Her opponent is Democrat Dwayne Woodruff. He’s a former Pittsburgh Steeler and currently a judge in Allegheny County. The result will leave the high court in Democratic hands, either 5 to 2 or 6 to 1. Four seats on the Superior Court are also being contested.

