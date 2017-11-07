Leone ousts DeGenova for Struthers Municipal Court judge

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Dominic Leone will be the next Struthers Municipal Court judge, as he ousted Damian DeGenova in Tuesday’s election.

Leone received 58 percent of the votes (6,650), while DeGenova received 42 percent of the votes (4,828).

Leone, the current Struthers law director and prosecutor, will replace Judge James Lanzo, who is serving his last term. The judgeship covers more than just Struthers — it also covers 75 square miles of Mahoning County, serving communities like Springfield, New Middletown, Poland, and Lowellville.

Accusations have swirled around Leone in the days leading up to the election, as two of his ex-girlfriends filed affidavits with the Board of Elections, claiming Leone took improper campaign contributions. The affidavits were given to Mahoning County’s prosecutor, who decided there was inadequate evidence to pursue charges.

Leone has said he wants to take steps to update the Struthers Court with new technology.