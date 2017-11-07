Missing Ohio man has ties to Boardman, may be in area

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man reported missing from the Columbus-area has ties to Boardman and may be headed there.

That’s according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which issued an endangered missing adult alert for George Washington.

The 84-year-old man left his home in Franklin County on Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Washington is described as a black man, approximately 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was driving a purple 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with Ohio license plate FDH-9144.

The Attorney General’s Office said Washington has dementia and may be easily confused.

Those with information on Washington should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.