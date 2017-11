NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Niles CSD Emergency levy was voted down Tuesday night, possibly leading to cuts in Niles schools.

The levy was for an additional 9.25 mills over 10 years, which would have generated $2 million per year.

It failed by 69 percent vote, unofficially.

Niles Board of Education said in late July that if the levy didn’t pass, there could be cuts.

The Niles superintendent tells WKBN the schools are very disappointed and the same levy will be put on the May ballot.