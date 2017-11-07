Nugget of Knowledge: Misquoted catchphrases

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

More misquotes: “Life is like a box of chocolates.”

The real Forrest Gump quote is “Life was like a box of chocolates.”

“Mirror, mirror on the wall …”

The Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs actually says “Magic mirror on the wall”…..

“Luke, I am your father.”

Nope….it’s actually, “No, I am your father.”

Money is the root of all evil.”

Here’s what the Bible really says: “The love of money is the root of all evil.”

“If you build it, they will come”

Actual quote: “If you build it, he will come” from Field of Dreams.

Mrs Robinson, are you trying to seduce me?

Wrong…it’s “Mrs Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me. Aren’t you?”

“Billions and billions…”

Carl Sagan? No, Johnny Carson.

I can see Russia from my house.” Sarah Palin never said that…Tina Fey did, protraying Palen on Saturday Night Live…and President George W. Bush never said “strategery”…..that, too was a line from a Saturday Night Live skit.

