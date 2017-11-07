Over 100 charged in Columbiana County drug ring

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Several dozen people are behind bars Tuesday afternoon as Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced one of the biggest drug operations in the opioid crisis to date.

More than 100 people are now facing more than 750 charges related to “Operation Big Oak,” an investigation into an alleged fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin and cocaine drug trafficking ring.

Drug Task Force Leader Detective Lt. Brian McLaughlin said it’s the largest case in Columbiana County’s history.

Out of the four ring leaders, two are in handcuffs and two are still at large. Police currently have 22 people in custody.

DeWine was joined by law enforcement officers from Columbiana County, the Columbiana County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Services.

The operation was part of the Cuyahoga County “Down The Way” gang, whose distribution network stretched from Lake Erie to the Ohio River.

This investigation is still unfolding and people are still being taken into custody.

WYTV has a crew at today’s press conference beginning at 11 a.m. Stick with us on air and online for the latest.