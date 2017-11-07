Police: Warren man facing charges for ‘drive-by’ BB gun shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man is facing charges, accused of shooting another man with a BB gun during a “drive-by shooting.”

Police were called to the 1600 block of Hamilton Street SW on Friday night after dispatch received a call that someone had been shot in the arm.

The victim, identified as Shawn Mazur, told police that he was shot in the arm and chest, pointing to welts on his skin.

Witnesses told police that a yellow Chevrolet Tracker drove past the house, turned around, and someone in the back seat began firing the BB gun. They estimated that 15 BBs were fired.

Police said the BBs broke a window and damaged an air conditioning unit as well.

The victim’s wife identified the shooter as Joshua Beaman.

Police stopped a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses in the back parking lot of the Trumbull County Family Court on Main Street. Beaman was in the back seat, along with a pistol-style BB gun, according to police.

Beaman was arrested and charged with felonious assault and criminal damaging.

The BB gun and ammo were taken as evidence.

Police said during the investigation, it was discovered that Mazur had a warrant for his arrest. He was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on a theft charge.

Police said Mazur’s injuries were minor. Investigators did not reveal a motive for the shooting.