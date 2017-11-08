Akron postal workers sentenced for stealing drugs from mail

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – A former postal supervisor from Akron was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing a kilo of methamphetamine out of the mail

Two former U.S. Postal employees were also sentenced to prison for stealing packages containing marijuana from the mail and then selling the drugs.

Rabih Kairouz, 29, of Akron, was sentenced to 37 months in prison; and Scott Gay, Jr., 33, of Canton, was sentenced to six months in prison followed by six months of house arrest.

Corey Turnbull, 26, of Ravenna, was sentenced to probation.

Anton D. Easter, Jr., 27, of Akron is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Kairouz, Gay and Turnbull worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Kairouz and Turnbull worked as a supervisor at the Five Points station in Akron, while Gay was a manager at the North Hill station, according to court documents.

Together, they intercepted suspected drug parcels at U.S. Post Offices in Akron, opened the parcels, removed marijuana contained inside, sold the marijuana to Easter and shared the profits. This took place between February and May 2017, according to court documents.

Kairouz also had a kilogram of meth that he stole from the mail, according to court documents.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Akron Police Department.