Hermitage doctor approved to prescribe medical marijuana



HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A local doctor is among the list of those approved to prescribe medical marijuana to patients.

Dr. Robert Brown, of Hermitage, is one of nearly 200 approved doctors and caregivers.

Complete list of approved Pennsylvania doctors

Nearly 4,000 people have signed up to receive medical marijuana.

Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Health announced the big numbers as Pennsylvania inches closer to getting its medical marijuana program.

The program is expected to be up and running sometime next year.

It’s open to state residents under a doctor’s care with the following medical conditions:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Autism

Cancer

Crohn’s Disease

Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity

Epilepsy

Glaucoma

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) / AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome)

Huntington’s Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Intractable Seizures

Multiple Sclerosis

Neuropathies

Parkinson’s Disease

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain in which conventional therapeutic intervention and opiate therapy is contraindicated or ineffective

Sickle Cell Anemia