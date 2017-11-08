Hubbard duo heading to Ohio State

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period for high school athletes headed to the college level.

A pair of Hubbard standout athletes officially signed with Ohio State.

Adria Powell and Claire Gagliardi signed with the Buckeyes today.

Gagliardi is nationally recognized gymnast.

Powell is a 6 foot 2 volleyball player that will graduate early, as a junior… and will enroll at Ohio State in June.

Both loved their recruiting experience in Columbus.

“Just the overall atmosphere, just when i went there the wow factor,” Powell said. “It was so exciting. the hype of the whole place was amazing and it gave me chills. it was amazing.”

Gagliardi has some previous person history with the city of Columbus.

“Actually when i was 11 days old, I had heart surgery..and I was actually worked on at the hospital at Ohio State,” explained Gagliardi. “So, it was almost like I went full circle. I started there, I went away for awhile, and now I’ve come back to it,” she said.