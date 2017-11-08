Mahoning County elections director: Issue with machine did not affect election

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County’s Board of Elections director said an issue with the ballots on Tuesday night did not affect the outcome of the election.

Joyce Kale-Pesta said workers were using a machine that had not been reset, so votes were being double counted until workers noticed the problem. Kale-Pesta said the votes were recounted correctly before they were sent to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Tuesday night’s totals that were submitted as final were correct, she stressed.

As for the ballots, they will not be certified until 430 provisional ballots from across the county are added in. That won’t be done for at least 10 days.