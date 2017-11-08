Nugget of Knowledge: New Star Wars movie controversy

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Misquoted catchphrases

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Expect a blockbuster on December 15th…..the next Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi…it may be one of the biggest movies off all time in the United States and around the world….and Disney, which produced the movie and owns the rights, is going to clean up.

But some theatre owners are refusing to show it…they’re going to boycott it.

Why?

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Disney company is demanding more than any producer ever has from the theatre owners.

Usually a theatre owner pays 55 to 60% of ticket sales to the studios for first run showings.

Not with Jedi…Disney is demanding 65% of ticket sales and the theatres must play it for four weeks in their biggest auditorium.

If the theatre owners violate any terms of the contract, putting it in a smaller auditorium or misusing promotional materials, Disney collects an extra five percent…that’s 70% of ticket sales going straight to the mouse house.

So some theatre owners of, say, single screen or two screen theaters in smaller towns, are saying no thanks to Jedi this Christmas.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.