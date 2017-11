YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Termaine McCall pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition in Judge Lou D’Apolito’s courtroom.

Prosecutors say McCall raped a girl who was 10 years old at the time, starting in May 2015 and continuing through February 2017.

As part of his sentence, McCall will also have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.