Campbell teen killed in Columbus crash with semi

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – An 18-year-old girl from Campbell died in a Columbus crash earlier this week that also killed another woman.

Naomi Page Martinez was a passenger in the car hit by a semi-truck on S. High Street Monday evening.

The semi, driven by 45-year-old Thomas Addy, of Lockbourne, Ohio, hit the car 49-year-old Donna Marie Hawkins, of Columbus, was driving. Police said Hawkins pulled out of the BP gas station and into the semi’s path.

Hawkins and Martinez both died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the accident.