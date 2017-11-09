Crews responding to multi-vehicle, head-on crash in Mercer County

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – Crews are responding to head-on accident on Route 62.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Route 62, near Bestwick Rd. — just outside of Mercer Borough in East Lackawannock Township.

Both lanes of Route 62 are closed in the area of the crash.

The accident involves at least five vehicles, including an ambulance.

One of the drivers involved in the crash told First News that four cars were traveling in a line when the first car drove into the path of the ambulance heading the other way. The ambulance swerved to avoid hitting that car, ended up on two wheels and careened into the path of another vehicle, the witnesses said.

We don’t know yet how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.

A staging area has been set up at a nearby golf course where a medical helicopter has landed.

33 WYTV News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back here for the latest.