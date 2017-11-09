Daybreak Nation on Location: New Castle School of Trades open house

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Looking for a new career? From here in Ohio, your future could be just down the road in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania.

Later this afternoon, New Castle School of Trades (NCST) will open its doors to those looking to check out the school. Their open house will run from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Jim Buttermore, director of NCST, says the school has about 13 different programs, like Refrigeration and A/C Technology, Machinist Technology, Automotive Technology and Combination Welding.

The school has day and night classes that offer hands-on experience.

NCST is located at 4117 Pulaski Road in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

The school also has a campus in East Liverpool, but the open house is at its main campus in New Castle.