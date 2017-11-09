Daybreak Nation on Location: New Castle School of Trades open house

Later this afternoon, New Castle School of Trades will hold an open house from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

By Published:
Daybreak Nation on Location: New Castle School of Trades

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Looking for a new career? From here in Ohio, your future could be just down the road in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania.

Later this afternoon, New Castle School of Trades (NCST) will open its doors to those looking to check out the school. Their open house will run from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Jim Buttermore, director of NCST, says the school has about 13 different programs, like Refrigeration and A/C Technology, Machinist Technology, Automotive Technology and Combination Welding.

The school has day and night classes that offer hands-on experience.

NCST is located at 4117 Pulaski Road in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

The school also has a campus in East Liverpool, but the open house is at its main campus in New Castle.

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s