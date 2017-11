HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A Farrell man is facing charges, accused of stealing a campaign sign in Hermitage.

Owen D. Magargee, 48, is charged with three counts of theft and receiving stolen property, which are misdemeanor charges.

Owen is accused of stealing a political sign in the 1900 block of E. State Street in Hermitage on November 2.

The sign belonged to Mary Odem, who at the time was running for District Judge.