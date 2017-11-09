Infant rescued from Painesville home where parents were found dead

Police rescued a three-month-old baby after her mom and dad fatally overdosed in their home.

According to WOIO in Cleveland, relatives asked Painesville police to check on the family when they couldn’t be reached last weekend.

On Nov. 5, officers went to the apartment on West Jackson Street. The door was locked, so officers had to force their way inside.

Once in the apartment, officers found both Matthew Jacquemain, 29, and Sarah Poorman, 25, dead of apparent drug overdoses.

Their three-month-old little girl was not injured.

She is now being cared for by her paternal grandmother.

No word on how long the child was left alone.