Judge gives convicted Howland murderer his sentence

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Judge Ronald Rice sentenced convicted murderer Nasser Hamad to a life sentence, with the possibility of parole after 36 years.

The jury recommended Wednesday that Hamad serve life in prison with a chance of parole after 30 years.

Hamad was convicted in the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Josh Haber and one for 20-year-old Josh Williams outside of his Howland home in February. Forty-three-year-old April Trent, 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson, and 17-year-old John Shively were injured in the shooting. Hendrickson died later from unrelated causes.

Hamad maintained that he shot the group in self-defense, fearing for his life, after they showed up at his house to fight him. Hamad said he doesn’t have a criminal record and that he “did his best to avoid these people.”

He added that he made numerous calls to police about ongoing threats made by the group.

Prosecutors said, however, that Hamad coaxed the group to come to his house, and after shooting at them, he went back into his house to reload his weapon before going back outside to fire at them again.

According to court documents, Hendrickson was upset that Hamad was dating his mother. The two had been involved in an ongoing feud.

Thursday, Hamad also bashed Trumbull County’s Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker before his sentencing, saying he spread lies during the trial.

“Everything Mr. Becker said was either lies, trickery or deception,” Hamad said.

Hamad added that he wasn’t represented properly by his attorneys.

Family members of the victims gave statements to the court, saying Haber and Williams never had the chance to grow up and experience life.

A family member of Bryce Hendrickson also gave a statement said Hendrickson’s drug overdose after the shooting was a suicide, because he couldn’t deal with what had happened. He said Hamad shot the group because he was upset that he “got his a** beat” in a fistfight.

Judge Rice agreed that the group had gone onto Hamad’s property, but he said there was an equal exchange involving Hamad beforehand. He said Hamad could have made better choices, including staying in his house or calling police, even staying in his house after firing the initial shots, but he didn’t do so.

He said therefore, Hamad’s actions couldn’t be considered self-defense.