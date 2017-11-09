Nugget of Knowledge: Words plural only

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

What is the difference between farther and further?

Many of us use them interchangeably, but they do mean slightly different things.

Farther refers to a physical distance…further is figurative distance.

So we’ll ask…how much farther is it to Loboy’s house?

Then we might say…we’ve heard that Loboy is the most kind, most loving and generous soul you’ll ever meet…in that case, nothing could be further from the truth.

Wait, you say Loboy is unkind and stingy?

Can we discuss that further?

Why do we say…a pair of pants?

It’s one single item, but we refer to it as though it were two.

Pants is what linguists call a plurale tantum…Latin for plural only.

There are plenty of things in this category, usually with the words “pair of” in front of them….pliers…glasses…scissors….tweezers…and pants.

