Owner cited for loaning car out to bad driver in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Youngstown was given a ticket for loaning his car out to a person who previously crashed it twice, once into a Youngstown City Schools bus.

According to a police report, John E. May loaned his car out to a person on Oct. 17 and that driver hit a Youngstown City Schools bus and then took off. The driver was caught and charged with hit-skip and driving under suspension, and the car was towed.

When May came to the police station to get the paperwork to retrieve his car, he signed a wrongful entrustment notice saying he isn’t allowed to loan his car out to someone who doesn’t have a valid license.

Again on Nov. 5, May’s car, driven by the same driver who was behind the wheel in the bus crash, was involved in another crash.

When May came to the police station this time, he was told to come back the next day when he was issued a citation for wrongful entrustment.

May’s car was totaled in the second accident. He intends to turn it over to the tow company, the report stated.