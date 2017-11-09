Police say shoplifting suspect dragged Bazetta officer under car

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Bazetta Township police officer reported being dragged under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to get away from Walmart.

The suspect was identified by police as 23-year-old Jay Walters. He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail on felonious assault, resisting arrest and theft charges.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the officer tried to stop Walters as he was leaving the store, according to police. The officer hit Walters with a taser, abut Walters continued to drive toward State Route 82.

Investigators tracked Walters to Garrettsville in Portage County, where he was arrested. The vehicle, which belonged to his mother, was returned to her.