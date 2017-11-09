Student Athlete: Colton Marett

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania, (WYTV) – Wilmington senior Colton Marett is not one that likes the spotlight.

He’s one of the unsung heroes for the undefeated Greyhounds football team. Plus, he plays a key role on the basketball and track teams at Wilmington.

Not only, is Colton a versatile athlete, he’s also a straight-A Student and now, our Student Athlete of the Week.

“The thing that sets me a part is I like to do things all out, all the time,” said Marett. “Some people call me crazy a lot. I get called a robot for some reason, because people think I never get tired.”

Colton Marett is a quiet but confident senior captain for the Wilmington football team. He’s a three-year starter at split end receiver and cornerback. Colton has helped pave the way for his younger brother, Cameron, who’s turned into the star running back for the Hounds. The two are just 21 months apart, and their bond is inseparable.

“The reason I play is for him because it’s just a joy to be around him,” said Colton. “It gets competitive and then blocking for him, try to get him into the endzone and get him all the glory.”

The endzone has been a familiar place for the Greyhounds this season. They’ve scored over 400 points en route to their 10-0 record. The Hounds are well on track to capture their 2nd straight District 10 title.

“I think we have a good chance, we just have to stay together and play our game,” said Marett. “Just stay focused on each game, each week.”

Off the field, Colton is also a leader in the classroom. He ranks 4th in his class with a 4.2 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society.

“I just put my grades first and worried about being an athlete second,” said Marett. “I mean, I try to do the best i can in both. Growing up here it’s been a privilege. I know I’m really going to miss it.”