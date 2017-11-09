Teen brothers killed in Ashtabula County crash

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Two teenage brothers died in a crash Wednesday morning in Ashtabula County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Route 45 in Rome Township when two vehicles traveling in opposite directions hit each other head-on.

The driver, Jonathon Mulhauser, 19, and his brother, Jacob, 18, both of Rome, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The brothers were headed to Grand Valley High School when the crash happened.

According to the patrol, Jonathan Mulhauser was traveling south on Route 45 when he went left of center, hitting a large box truck driven by Laraime J. Corlew, 32, of Jefferson, Ohio.

Both vehicles caught fire.

The patrol has not released information yet about the driver of the truck.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.