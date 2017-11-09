Vandals damage Girard’s new boat launch

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard’s new boat launch was in the finishing stages just a few weeks ago. Now, it has been vandalized.

It looks like someone drove through the grass, leaving a mess of mud behind. Pieces of a device used by kayakers on the dock have also been stolen.

Being in a wooded, secluded area, Mayor James Melfi said this type of thing happens. He just asks that those nearby keep a lookout.

“There’s not a lot of citizens there, but there are a couple,” he said. “We would just hope that any unusual activity, anything after dark, that they would notify us, and we’ll get down there and take a look at things.”

Mayor Melfi said the police are not investigating at this time.