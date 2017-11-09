With holidays around the corner, Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Christmas season is just around the corner, and that means the familiar sound of bells ringing near a red Salvation Army kettle.

For the 10th year in a row, organizers held a kick-off breakfast to mark the beginning of the annual Kettle Drive in Mahoning County. Once again, 33 News Daybreak Meteorologist Jim Loboy served as emcee for the event.

Members of the Salvation Army and dozens of local volunteers will be staffing kettles in shopping plazas around the Valley from now through the holidays. All of the proceeds will stay in the Valley to help those in need, according to Major Paul Moore.

“We provide Christmas toys for families, some winter coats, things like that, but extra money that we get in helps us to get through most of the fiscal year without having too many problems as well, so it’s crucial to us as we serve the community,” he said.

Organizers said this year’s goal for the Kettle Campaign in Mahoning County is to raise $325,000. That will help serve more than 700 local families and 1,700 children.

For more information on the Red Kettle campaign and to donate online, go to redkettlereason.org.