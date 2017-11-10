Buzzacco, Remish TDs spark South Range in win vs. Manchester



LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – South Range defeated Manchester, 34-14, on Friday in a Division V regional semifinal. The Raiders improve to 12-0 and will face Black River next week in a regional final.

Peyton Remish notched three touchdowns for the Raiders, while Aniello Buzzacco scored two.

The Raiders struck first on Remish’s 2-yard TD run. But Manchester answered immediately with a 65-yard kickoff return for a TD by AJ Johnson.

South Range regained the lead on Buzzacco’s 55-yard TD run. Buzzacco later hit Brennan Toy for a 15-yard TD pass and 21-7 lead.

Manchester cut into that lead late in the second quarter when Jojo France found Ethan Wright for an 18-yard TD pass to make it 21-14.

Remish scored his second TD of the game — a 2-yard run — early in the third quarter. He followed with a 66-yard TD run for a 34-14 Raiders lead.

