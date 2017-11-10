Canfield downs NDCL 22-7 behind 2 Breinz TD runs



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Paul Breinz’s two touchdowns paced Canfield in a 22-7 win against Notre Dame Cathedral Latin in a Division III regional semifinal.

The top-seeded Cardinals improve to a perfect 12-0 and matchup with Akron St. Vincent-St Mary next week in a regional final.

Breinz scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. The Cardinals’ extra point was blocked, but their holder caught the ball and ran it in for an 8-0 lead.

NDCL got on the board in the second quarter with Josh Peroni’s 78-yard TD run.

Breinz scored again in the fourth quarter, notching a 4-yard TD run for a 15-7 Cardinals lead. Later in the fourth, Canfield fumbled into the end zone and recovered for a 22-7 lead.

Breinz finished with 196 rush yards, while Vinny Fiorenza added 74 rush yards. In all, Canfield rushed for 309 yards.

