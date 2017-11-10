Country music artist Luke Combs performing in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Country music artist Luke Combs will perform at the Covelli Centre on Friday, February 23.

Doors open at 6, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Combs is kicking off the spring leg of his 2018 “Don’t Tempt Me with a Good Time Tour.”

Now certified GOLD, Combs’ album, “When It Rains It Pours,” marked the North Carolina native’s second multi-week No. 1 single of the year-following the PLATINUM-certified “Hurricane.” Both hits are featured on Combs’ debut album, “This One’s For You.”

In 2017, Combs earned nominations for CMT Awards Breakthrough Artist Of The Year, CMA Award New Artist of the Year and MusicRow Breakthrough Artist/Writer Of the Year.

He will be joined by special guest Ashley McBryde during the extension of his tour.

Tickets range from $22 to $27. They go on sale at noon Friday, November 17 at the Southwoods Health box office at Covelli Centre, www.ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000.