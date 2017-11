BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Panera Bread is running a special today as a way of saying thanks to veterans.

33 WYTV Reporter Christina Mullen took the Daybreak Nation to the Panera on Market Street to help get the word out about their special — a free You Pick Two meal for veterans, they just need to show their military ID.

Veterans Day is tomorrow, Nov. 11. Check out our list of specials and programs for this year’s holiday.