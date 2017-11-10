Howland Twp. trustee charged with OVI ordered to spend 3 days in jail

James Lapolla, Jr. was charged with OVI and a lane violation after police pulled him over on Route 422 on Oct. 28

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Howland Township trustee charged with OVI will spend three days in jail.

According to court records, James Lapolla, Jr. pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail, 27 of those days were suspended. His license is also suspended for six months.

Lapolla will have to serve those three days in jail within 60 days. His attorney also filed a motion Thursday for Lapolla to attend a driver intervention program.

A police report says Lapolla told officers he had a few drinks but didn’t submit to a blood alcohol test.

