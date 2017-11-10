Lakeview’s Wells inks Letter of Intent with Findlay

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Lakeview’s Tori Wells has signed a National Letter of Intent to play college softball at The University of Findlay.

Last season, the standout first-baseman batted .625 with eight homer and 37 RBI. As a sophomore, Wells hit .452 with 25 RBIs and 3 homers, helping lead the Bulldogs to Regionals.

Wells was named Division II All-Ohio Second-Team last season, and is also a 2-time All-Conference and All-County selection.

She was also named MAXPREPS/NFCA National Player of the week for May 1st, 2017 as she hit five home runs with 11 RBI’s in in two games.

In addition, Wells earned All-NE District honors last season, and was Honorable Mention NE District in 2016.

Before deciding to sign with Findlay, Wells also considered Youngstown State and Binghamton.